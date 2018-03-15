Joe Noro chosen from among three for Aspinwall mayor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joe Noro felt right at home taking his place among Aspinwall Council members, after being appointed Wednesday night as mayor.

The councilman who served for decades was chosen from among three applicants to serve a two-year term left vacant earlier this year.

"I'm very excited to start working with an excellent group of dedicated police officers," Noro said.

And it's Joe Noro. Longtime council member and lifelong resident appointed @AspinwallNews mayor pic.twitter.com/k7VgyHwAjN — TawnyaP (@tawnyatrib) March 14, 2018

The mayor's role in local government is to oversee the police department. Under his watch, the officers will work as a "community police department," interacting more closely with residents and business owners, he said.

He plans to begin work on a comprehensive police study, speeding issues and other safety concerns, Noro said, adding that he supports the permanent promotion of Acting Chief Dave Nemec.

A plant manager for Schneider's Dairy, Noro said he has spent most of his career seeking efficiency and teamwork — just what the police department needs, he said.

After being narrowly defeated in the November 2017 general election for a council seat, Noro sought the mayor's position along with Jeff Harris and Joe Warren, both of whom offered their congratulations at the council meeting.

"I appreciate the process and fully support (Noro)," Harris said.

"I also support him and enjoy supporting the community," Warren said.

Council voted 5-0. President Tim McLaughlin didn't get a vote because he was acting mayor during the vacancy.

Ted Sheerer won the mayor's seat in November, then learned he couldn't accept the job because it would violate his employer's policy.

Councilman Trip Oliver said he voted for Noro because of his long experience on council and his extensive background in dealing with issues on the police force.

He didn't take into consideration the length of the applicants' residency or whether they own a home, as some residents suggested council do.

"We need to be better than that," Oliver said. "We're all neighbors and we're all taxpayers."

Noro's term runs through December 2019, at which point there will be an election for the remaining two years.

"I look forward again to working with all the residents and business owners of Aspinwall," he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.