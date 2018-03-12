Aspinwall council seeking applicants to fill vacancy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall council could appoint a new member on April 4 to fill the vacancy left by Ann Marsico, who resigned two months into her second term saying she was frustrated with the direction of the board.

Anyone interested in applying should submit a letter of interest and a resume to Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley by 4 p.m. March 30. The borough office is at 271 Commercial Avenue.

As of early today, O'Malley said no one had applied for the open position.

The new council member will be appointed to a two-year term, at which time they can seek to be elected for another two-year term.

Applicants must have lived in the borough for at least one year and they must be available to attend council's meeting at 7 p.m. April 4 to make a brief statement and answer questions.

Marsico resigned in February, suggested that council was operating under back-door dealings and without regard to the residents.

For more information, call 412-781-0213.

