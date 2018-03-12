Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall council seeking applicants to fill vacancy

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 12, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Marcia Cooper was sworn in as an Aspinwall council member on Jan. 2. A new council person is epxected to be appointed next month to fill a vacancy.
Marcia Cooper was sworn in as an Aspinwall council member on Jan. 2. A new council person is epxected to be appointed next month to fill a vacancy.

Aspinwall council could appoint a new member on April 4 to fill the vacancy left by Ann Marsico, who resigned two months into her second term saying she was frustrated with the direction of the board.

Anyone interested in applying should submit a letter of interest and a resume to Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley by 4 p.m. March 30. The borough office is at 271 Commercial Avenue.

As of early today, O'Malley said no one had applied for the open position.

The new council member will be appointed to a two-year term, at which time they can seek to be elected for another two-year term.

Applicants must have lived in the borough for at least one year and they must be available to attend council's meeting at 7 p.m. April 4 to make a brief statement and answer questions.

Marsico resigned in February, suggested that council was operating under back-door dealings and without regard to the residents.

For more information, call 412-781-0213.

