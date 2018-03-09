Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area's Seshan brothers demonstrate robotics skills for LEGO executives

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, March 9, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Sanjay and Arvind Seshan spent four days in Denmark promoting robotics at LEGO World.
submitted
Sanjay and Arvind Seshan spent four days in Denmark promoting robotics at LEGO World.

Updated 2 hours ago

Two Fox Chapel Area students who are robotics experts and the founders of EV3Lessons.com were the only two youth robot enthusiasts invited in February to LEGO World in Copenhagen to promote building and programming.

Brothers Sanjay and Arvind Seshan spent four days speaking with thousands of adults and children in Denmark highlighting the MINDSTORMS robots they created for the event — a multiplayer PAC-BOT game as well as a version of the classic game of MASTERMIND, called Guess My Cod3.

Using LEGO and MINDSTORMS as their tools, they are able to create anything that they imagine, Sanjay said.

A highlight, Arvind said, was presenting their work to Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, owner of The LEGO Group, and Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, LEGO executive chairman.

The Seshan Brothers also had a chance to present their FIRST LEGO League robot to the executives.

FIRST LEGO League is an international youth robotics competition for children nine to 16. There are 30,000 teams world-wide.

Their team, Not the Droids You Are Looking For, is the current state champion. They will compete at the international-level competition, World Festival, in Detroit in April against the top 108 global teams.

The Seshan brothers have been manning their website, EV3Lessons.com, since 2014. They have more than 220,000 users in 175 countries and collaborate with people around the world to create and translate lessons.

Materials on the site are provided free to users.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me