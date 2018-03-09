Fox Chapel Area's Seshan brothers demonstrate robotics skills for LEGO executives

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Fox Chapel Area students who are robotics experts and the founders of EV3Lessons.com were the only two youth robot enthusiasts invited in February to LEGO World in Copenhagen to promote building and programming.

Brothers Sanjay and Arvind Seshan spent four days speaking with thousands of adults and children in Denmark highlighting the MINDSTORMS robots they created for the event — a multiplayer PAC-BOT game as well as a version of the classic game of MASTERMIND, called Guess My Cod3.

Using LEGO and MINDSTORMS as their tools, they are able to create anything that they imagine, Sanjay said.

A highlight, Arvind said, was presenting their work to Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, owner of The LEGO Group, and Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, LEGO executive chairman.

The Seshan Brothers also had a chance to present their FIRST LEGO League robot to the executives.

FIRST LEGO League is an international youth robotics competition for children nine to 16. There are 30,000 teams world-wide.

Their team, Not the Droids You Are Looking For, is the current state champion. They will compete at the international-level competition, World Festival, in Detroit in April against the top 108 global teams.

The Seshan brothers have been manning their website, EV3Lessons.com, since 2014. They have more than 220,000 users in 175 countries and collaborate with people around the world to create and translate lessons.

Materials on the site are provided free to users.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.