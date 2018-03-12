Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Residents encouraged to 'Fill-a-Truck' for Bread of Life food pantry

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 12, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
A food drive will be March 25 to benefit Bread of Life Food Pantry in Etna.
submitted
Updated 17 hours ago

Glenshaw Presbyterian Church will host its annual “Fill-a-Truck” food drive on March 25 to benefit the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Etna.

Noodles, rice, peanut butter, canned vegetables, crackers and jelly are among the items needed. Residents are encouraged to participate in the collection from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the church, where a box truck will be parked on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the building.

Checks can be donated with “BOL Food Pantry” in the memo line.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry is a ministry of Calvert Memorial Presbyterian Church at 94 Locust Street in Etna.

Hours at the pantry are 10:00 a.m. to noon on the first Wednesday of each month; 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday; and 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday.

For more information, contact gpc@glenshawchurch.org or boletna.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

