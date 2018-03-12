Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel area parents can attend free program, 'Privileged and Pressured'

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 12, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Suniya Luthar will present “Privileged and Pressured,” open to all parents, on April 3.
submitted
Updated 18 hours ago

Parents can attend a free educational program at Shady Side Academy that focuses on the risks for children growing up in an affluent community.

“Privileged and Pressured,” presented by Suniya Luthar, will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 3 in the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the SSA Senior School campus, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

It is open to the public.

Luthar, a professor of psychology at Arizona State University and professor emerita at Columbia University Teachers College, will share research on the rates of anxiety, depression and substance use in affluent teens versus the national averages.

Her presentation will focus on the pressure to succeed academically, socially and in extracurricular activities, and she will offer parenting strategies for cultivating resilience in children.

Luthar earned a Ph.D. from Yale University and served on the Yale faculty in the Department of Psychiatry and the Child Study Center.

Learn more at suniyaluthar.org .

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

