Fox Chapel

Lower Valley emergency responders get $32,000 in state grants

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 12, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Fox Chapel VFD, along with others in the Lower Valley, received state grants for equipment, training and operations.
At least three Lower Valley emergency services last week were awarded state grants to help purchase equipment or pay for training.

Fox Chapel Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $13,328, Parkview VFD received $12,280 and Parkview EMS got $7,037.

The money was made available through the state Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner, and comes from slot machine proceeds, not the general fund tax revenue.

Other projects eligible for the grants includes fire hall renovation, equipment repair and debt reduction.

This round of grants totals more than $179,000 to 16 volunteer fire and ambulance companies.

Parkview EMS provides service to O'Hara and neighboring Blawnox. The 18 paid staff members respond to about 1,600 calls a year. The fire department is housed at Midway Drive and has about 25 volunteers.

Fox Chapel VFD was founded in 1953 and run a squad truck, a heavy rescue vehicle and three pumpers. There are about 26 volunteers.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

