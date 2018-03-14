Dorseyville Middle School team wins first place at Science Bowl
Updated 15 hours ago
A team of Dorseyville Middle School eighth-grade students took first place place at the 2018 Southwestern Pennsylvania Regional Science Bowl.
The division-winning team included Janise Kim, Nathaniel Mueller, Shrivardhan Thada, Theodor Urban and Siddharth Yende. Students proceeded to the finals, where they finished fourth among 32 middle school teams from southwestern Pennsylvania.
The team was awarded $500.
The DMS sixth- and seventh-grade teams also placed. Sixth graders won second in their division, with team members Lucas Gravina, Eric Pil, Lakshanya Rajaganapathi, Claudia Smith and Aditya Thirumula.
Seventh graders finished fifth, with team members Elijah Conklin, Sonny Hur, Ananth Kashyap, Kevin Quinn and Arvind Seshan.
The Science Bowl is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory in South Park.
Competitions were hosted at Community College of Allegheny County's South Campus on March 3.
Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.