Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area students say 'ENOUGH' to gun violence, take part in National School Walkout

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, March 16, 2018, 1:06 p.m.

Fox Chapel Area senior Jessica Schwartz challenged her classmates on March 14 to be bound with love and unity in the face of a tragedy.

She spoke of the 17 victims of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. as Fox Chapel Area School District joined others across the region in marking the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting.

“In honor of the people lost, make a difference in someone's life,” Schwartz said.

More than 150 students and teachers came together at the school's football stadium for 17 minutes of silence to support the ENOUGH National School Walkout.

Students read aloud the names of those killed and then laid down one-by-one on the snowy field.

Other districts hosted marches, musical performances and speeches where students, like FCA senior Ally Sacre, held signs that read, “Guns don't die, children do.”

The peaceful demonstration was meant to support initiatives related to reducing gun violence and improving school safety.

Student organizer Cory Sauers helped lead the walkout and believes that students can lead the change that society needs.

“We cannot wait for another school shooting,” student Diana Crookston said. She urged people to write letters to Congress seeking stricter gun control.

“We know the power of our activism.”

Hannah Gordon braced the bitter cold to participate because she is “sick of thoughts and prayers.

“I believe that high schools are not war zones,” Gordon said. “I believe that teachers should teach and children matter more than guns do.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

Seventeen students and faculty lie on the snowy ground Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at the Fox Chapel Area High School football stadium as the victims' names were called out during a National School Walkout Day demonstration to honor the Florida students and faculty shot and killed on Feb. 14, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Seventeen students and faculty lie on the snowy ground Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at the Fox Chapel Area High School football stadium as the victims' names were called out during a National School Walkout Day demonstration to honor the Florida students and faculty shot and killed on Feb. 14, 2018.
Fox Chapel Area High School student Kieran Bartels holds onto a signed poster while the names of the victims from the Parkland, Fla., school shooting were called out during a National Student Walkout demonstration.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area High School student Kieran Bartels holds onto a signed poster while the names of the victims from the Parkland, Fla., school shooting were called out during a National Student Walkout demonstration.
Fox Chapel Area High School student Kayla Wise watches on during the Nation School Walkout at the football stadium while the names of the 17 shooting victims in Parkland, Fla., were called out.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area High School student Kayla Wise watches on during the Nation School Walkout at the football stadium while the names of the 17 shooting victims in Parkland, Fla., were called out.
