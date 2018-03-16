Fox Chapel Area students say 'ENOUGH' to gun violence, take part in National School Walkout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area senior Jessica Schwartz challenged her classmates on March 14 to be bound with love and unity in the face of a tragedy.

She spoke of the 17 victims of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. as Fox Chapel Area School District joined others across the region in marking the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting.

“In honor of the people lost, make a difference in someone's life,” Schwartz said.

More than 150 students and teachers came together at the school's football stadium for 17 minutes of silence to support the ENOUGH National School Walkout.

Students read aloud the names of those killed and then laid down one-by-one on the snowy field.

Other districts hosted marches, musical performances and speeches where students, like FCA senior Ally Sacre, held signs that read, “Guns don't die, children do.”

The peaceful demonstration was meant to support initiatives related to reducing gun violence and improving school safety.

Student organizer Cory Sauers helped lead the walkout and believes that students can lead the change that society needs.

“We cannot wait for another school shooting,” student Diana Crookston said. She urged people to write letters to Congress seeking stricter gun control.

“We know the power of our activism.”

Hannah Gordon braced the bitter cold to participate because she is “sick of thoughts and prayers.

“I believe that high schools are not war zones,” Gordon said. “I believe that teachers should teach and children matter more than guns do.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.