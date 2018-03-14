Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department hosts popular Good Friday fish fry

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
Sharpsburg volunteer firefighter Josh Bagnato ( left ) handles the fries while Larry Trozzo and son Tony Trozzo fry the fish for the annual fundraiser on Good Friday 2016 at their fire hall on Main Street.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Sharpsburg volunteer firefighter Josh Bagnato ( left ) handles the fries while Larry Trozzo and son Tony Trozzo fry the fish for the annual fundraiser on Good Friday 2016 at their fire hall on Main Street.

Updated 10 hours ago

Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Good Friday fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu includes fish sandwiches, shrimp dinners, pierogies, French fries, cole slaw and mac and cheese. Dinners cost $9 and include cod or shrimp, cole slaw and fries. Sandwiches cost $7.

Eat in at the fire hall, 1611 Main Street, or take-out. For deliveries, call 412-781-1116.

Assistant Chief Mike Daniher said the one-day fish fry nets the most money of all the department's yearly fundraisers. Proceeds are used for department operations, he said.

The Sharpsburg VFD serves about 3,500 residents and businesses, along with providing mutual aid to neighboring communities.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me