Shady Side Academy teacher to perform in Pittsburgh Opera's 'Moby Dick'

Shady Side Academy Middle School music teacher Jeffrey Gross will perform in the Pittsburgh Opera's production of “Moby Dick.”

The show, March 17-25, will be at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

A Middle School teacher since 2011, Gross leads the choral and strings classes and also directs the school's fall play and winter musical. He also serves as the school's admissions director.

Gross previously taught at The Ellis School, Propel Schools and The Kiski School.

Pittsburgh Opera's new production of “Moby Dick,” co-produced with Utah Opera, is based on the famous novel of the same name by Herman Melville about Captain Ahab's pursuit of a legendary white whale.

Gross will perform as part of the chorus. He is a frequent performer with regional opera and theater companies, including Microscopic Opera, Quantum Theatre and the Theatre Factory. He also sings with the Pittsburgh Opera Chorus.

For more on the show, or to buy tickets, visit pittsburghopera.org/show/moby-dick .

