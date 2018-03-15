Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy students net $3,790 for Project Bundle-Up

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Shady Side Academy kindergarten students raised nearly $4,000 for Project Bundle-Up.
submitted
Updated 21 hours ago

Kindergarten students at Shady Side Academy Junior School raised more than $3,790 to buy winter coats, hats and mittens for needy children. Proceeds benefit Project Bundle-Up , a community effort of the Salvation Army that helps children and senior citizens to stay warm.

Students were able to net that sum simply by dribbling basketballs.

They hosted “Bounce for Bundle Up” where they collected pledges from family and friends and then counted how many times they were able to dribble a ball — with the class total reaching 12,000 bounces.

Founded in 1986, Project Bundle-Up has raised more than $13 million and provided new winter outerwear for more than 267,000 people in the region.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

