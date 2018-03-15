Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Last day for Aspinwall residents to apply for tree planting

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Workers plant one of 10 new trees in Aspinwall.
Submitted
Workers plant one of 10 new trees in Aspinwall.

Updated 21 hours ago

Today is the deadline for Aspinwall residents to apply for a tree to be planted near their home in the borough right-of-way.

TreeVitalize grants will be considered now for a fall planting.

Founded in 2008, TreeVitalize has planted more than 29,000 trees across the Pittsburgh region.

“The group gives us a lot of support with where to plant trees and how to care for them,” council member Marcia Cooper said.

She reminded people that trees planted in the borough's right-of-way are not to be pruned by homeowners. Members of the shade tree commission will assist with that, Cooper said.

Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said the borough has received about 150 trees through six annual TreeVitalize projects.

Anyone who wants to apply for a tree can visit aspinwallpa.com/tree or pick up a form at the municipal office, 217 Commercial Ave.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

