Last day for Aspinwall residents to apply for tree planting

Today is the deadline for Aspinwall residents to apply for a tree to be planted near their home in the borough right-of-way.

TreeVitalize grants will be considered now for a fall planting.

Founded in 2008, TreeVitalize has planted more than 29,000 trees across the Pittsburgh region.

“The group gives us a lot of support with where to plant trees and how to care for them,” council member Marcia Cooper said.

She reminded people that trees planted in the borough's right-of-way are not to be pruned by homeowners. Members of the shade tree commission will assist with that, Cooper said.

Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said the borough has received about 150 trees through six annual TreeVitalize projects.

Anyone who wants to apply for a tree can visit aspinwallpa.com/tree or pick up a form at the municipal office, 217 Commercial Ave.

