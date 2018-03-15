Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy grad chosen to co-write Harvard's Hasty Pudding show

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 2:42 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Shady Side Academy graduate and Harvard University senior Shaun Gohel was chosen to co-write this year's Hasty Pudding Theatricals show.

A well-known Harvard tradition, the Hasty Pudding Theatricals is the third-oldest theater group in the world and has seen famous faces participate that include Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Jack Lemmon, Mo Rocca and BJ Novak.

The Theatricals have presented the over-the-top student-written show since 1844 with sets and costumes that rival a no-holds-barred burlesque.

This year's show, titled HPT170: Intermission Impossible, ran from Feb. 3 to March 16, with performances in Cambridge, New York City and Bermuda.

Gohel is a 2104 SSA graduate and also a staff writer for the Harvard Crimson, a member of Harvard Student Agencies and Harvard Model Congress.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

