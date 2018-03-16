Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Blawnox VFC to host Good Friday fish fry

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, March 16, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Tom Goral of Shaler enjoys a fish sandwich on March 2 at one of many fish fries throughout the Lower Valley. Blawnox will host its event on March 30.
Lou Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

Blawnox Volunteer Fire Company will host its annual Good Friday fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fish dinners cost $9 and include a sandwich, cole slaw, side dish and a drink. A la cart items sell for $1-$2 and include haluski, pierogies, French fries and mac and cheese.

Fish sandwiches cost $6.

Eat in at the fire hall, 376 Freeport Road, or take-out. To order, call 412-828-6380.

Chief George McBriar said the one-day fish fry is a major fundraiser for the department, which serves 1,550 residents in the borough and also provides mutual aid to neighboring municipalities.

McBriar said the company is a Level 2a Swiftwater Team, and the first team in the state to obtain the recognition. Members are also certified by the state Department of Health as a Quick Response Service.

Last year, volunteers responded to 412 fire calls and 67 QRS calls.

