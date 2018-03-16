Blawnox VFC to host Good Friday fish fry

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blawnox Volunteer Fire Company will host its annual Good Friday fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fish dinners cost $9 and include a sandwich, cole slaw, side dish and a drink. A la cart items sell for $1-$2 and include haluski, pierogies, French fries and mac and cheese.

Fish sandwiches cost $6.

Eat in at the fire hall, 376 Freeport Road, or take-out. To order, call 412-828-6380.

Chief George McBriar said the one-day fish fry is a major fundraiser for the department, which serves 1,550 residents in the borough and also provides mutual aid to neighboring municipalities.

McBriar said the company is a Level 2a Swiftwater Team, and the first team in the state to obtain the recognition. Members are also certified by the state Department of Health as a Quick Response Service.

Last year, volunteers responded to 412 fire calls and 67 QRS calls.

