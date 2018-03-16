Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall applying for state grant for Eastern Avenue sewers

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, March 16, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Sewer line work is expected to begin this summer in Aspinwall.
Updated 8 hours ago

Aspinwall council expects work to begin this summer on a nearly $550,000 Eastern Avenue sewer line project and has applied for $125,000 to offset the borough's share of the cost.

Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said this week that she applied for the money through the PA Small Water and Sewers program.

The borough already has received $433,000 from the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority for construction. That grant came through the through the GROW program, or Green Revitalization of Our Waterways.

O'Malley said the work is intended to reduce the amount of water flowing into the Alcosan sewage plants through the borough's combined sewer and storm water system. The storm water separation project will route rain water to a separate line, O'Malley said. It targets Eastern Avenue from Third Street to Freeport Road.

Work should ease messy situations for Eastern Avenue residents who commonly get sewage in their basements after a heavy rain.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

