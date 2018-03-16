Indiana Township residents needed for Earth Day clean-up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Indiana Township residents can pitch in and pick up aluminum cans, food wrappers and other debris during the community's spring clean-up on April 22, Earth Day.

Selected township roads, parks and green spaces will be targeted, including many off-road areas for groups that include children.

The Township will provide trash bags, gloves and safety vests for volunteers.

Anyone who wants to request a specific area to be cleaned should call the municipal office at 412-767-5333.

Volunteers can leave filled trash bags at each location for later pick-up by the township's public works department, or, drop them off at the township garage, 941 Route 910.

Township community services coordinator Holly Sammartino said anyone who can't participate on April 22 can request the supplies for another day's work.

To register and arrange for supply pickups, contact hsammartino@indianatownship.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.