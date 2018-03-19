Women's Board of Pittsburgh donates $80,000 to Fox Chapel-based children's care group

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 27th annual Women's Board of Pittsburgh luncheon fundraiser brought in $80,000 for the Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition, a Fox Chapel-based group that serves children with life-limiting illnesses.

It was a record-breaking amount for the board.

Executive Director Betsy Hawley said the coalition works to improve care options for children by educating health care professionals, coordinating resources and advocating for legislative change.

Proceeds will be used to develop a mobile Family Care app, an interactive resource map and an electronic Family Care Kit, Hawley said.

More than 300 guests gathered at the Fox Chapel Golf Club for the event. Themed “Lighting the Way through Pittsburgh,” the luncheon included a cooking demo by Douglas Genovese, executive chef of the Carnegie Museum Properties, and an informal fashion show by Carabella of Oakmont.

Previous recipients of the Women's Board lunch have included Sharpsburg Community Library and Operation Backpack.

Board member Laura Dawson said the group has donated more than $500,000 since it began.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.