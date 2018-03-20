Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Squaw Run Garden Club announces date for popular flower sale

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Need help getting the yard ready? The Squaw Run Garden Club will host its annual flower sale on May 5 at Squaw Valley Park in O’Hara.
Volunteers show off the variety of plants for sale at the Squaw Run Garden Club annual event on May 5.
Anyone looking to spruce up their lawns can attend the Squaw Run Garden Club's annual flower sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5.

Hosted at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara, the event will see a large selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets and planters for sale.

Always popular are the perennial plants dug from members' gardens.

Proceeds from the sale benefit local beautification projects at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park, Cooper-Siegel Community Library, Lauri Ann West Community Center and Camp Guyasuta.

The club also provides educational grants to schools.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

