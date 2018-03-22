Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Seneca Area EMS receives state grant for new radios

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 10:04 a.m.
Seneca Area EMS Assistant Chief Marty Allen said the group works to provide community education programs. Here, local girl scouts are pictured with EMS members who gave them a tour of the ambulance.
Updated 19 hours ago

Sharpsburg-based Seneca Area EMS was awarded a $7,037 state grant that will be used to upgrade technology at the Main Street station.

Chief Bill Alexander said the money will be used to buy an ambulance radio, six portable radios, six radio microphones, batteries and a charger.

“The equipment is much-needed,” Assistant Chief Marty Allen said.

“Grants like these are very important to the effective operation of EMS stations, especially Seneca since we receive no taxpayer assistance or funding.”

The grant was made available through the state Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. The money is part of more than $179,000 doled out to 16 volunteer fire and ambulance companies this spring.

Seneca is a non-profit EMS that serves Sharpsburg and Indiana Township, along with neighboring communities. It was founded in 1995 with the merger of Dorseyville and Sharpsburg emergency medical services.

Members provide rescue services, firefighter support, transportation and community education programs and quick response services.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

