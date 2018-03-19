Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Christ the Divine fish fry lures big crowd

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 19, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
Student servers at the Christ the Divine Teacher fish fry included seventh-grader Meredith Kissane, and Jillian Pelcher and Maggie Lovett, both in fifth grade.
Katie Lovett | For the Tribune-Review
Parent Jim Darcy works the fryer during the school fish fry in Aspinwall on March 16.
Katie Lovett | For the Tribune- Review
Henry Koloc, a sixth-grade student, volunteers to serve fish dinners at the Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy fish fry on March 16.
Katie Lovett | For the Tribune-Review
The Tunno family eats a fish dinner with their second-grade student, Nate.
Katie Lovett | For the Tribune-Review
Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy reeled in a big crowd for its annual fish fry on March 16. Students from the Aspinwall elementary school served fish dinners to patrons at the cafeteria off of Brilliant Avenue while parent volunteers manned the fryer and the to-go packing stations. Proceeds benefit school operations, said Katie Lovett, director of communications. The fish fry is a school tradition dating back several decades.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

