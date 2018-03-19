Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Blawnox churches hosting Easter egg hunt

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 19, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Joey Rudzki, 10, of Blawnox heads out through the hay in search of eggs at the Blawnox Community Park on April 9, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Joey Rudzki, 10, of Blawnox heads out through the hay in search of eggs at the Blawnox Community Park on April 9, 2017.

Updated 17 hours ago

Blawnox churches will host their second annual Easter egg hunt on March 25.

Hundreds of brightly colored plastic eggs will be hidden in Blawnox Community Park along Center Avenue. Families are welcome to search for prizes from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The event is free and sponsored by St. Pio of Pietrelcina, Hoboken Church and I Heart Blawnox.

Co-organizer Diane Casile said there will be cookie-decorating, face-painting, pony rides, balloon animals and crafts. Hot coffee will be served for parents.

About 100 children participated last year, Casile said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me