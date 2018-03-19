Fox Chapel Area creates confidential tip line to boost school safety

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As school safety efforts continue to evolve across the country, Fox Chapel Area School District this week established confidential phone and email tip lines.

“In today's society, school safety is not something that can afford to wait,” Superintendent Gene Freeman said.

He urged district families to report anything suspicious spotted at school, in the community or on social media.

“Although we keep an eye on social media to the best of our ability, we need the help of our students in this area,” Freeman said.

Fox Chapel Area was one of several regional districts that participated in the March 14 National School Walkout to lobby for stricter gun control and safer school campuses.

About 150 students and staff participated in the peaceful event that honored the 17 victims of the February school shooting in Parkland, FL.

District administration sent families a letter following the Florida tragedy to detail some of the schools' safety measures.

Freeman said that the district purposely does not share all details of its safety plan.

Some things that occur regularly, however, include staff review of the lock down procedures, student-involved drills, active shooter response training and relationship-building with local police departments.

Freeman said administrators routinely meet with the police chiefs of the six municipalities that comprise the school district.

“We have discussed the police having a much more visible presence in our schools,” he said.

“Officers have been invited in at any time to walk the halls, eat lunch with our students and to make their presence known,” Freeman said.

There currently are school resource officers stationed at the high school and Dorseyville Middle School but who also cover the elementary schools.

Bonnie Berzonski, coordinator of communications, said there is an O'Hara police officer at the high school who visits O'Hara and Kerr elementary schools.

An officer from Indiana Township is at DMS but also covers Fairview and Hartwood elementary schools.

“Either one could visit any one of our schools at any time, if needed,” she said.

To report a concern, call 412-696-1420 or visit fcasd.edu/contact/tip-line.html . Leave as much information as possible, including the associated school, so the district can review all tips.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.