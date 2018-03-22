Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: egg hunt at Aspinwall Riverfront Park

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Hundreds turned out for the Aspinwall Riverfront Park egg hunt on March 18, 2018 enjoying the warm temperatures and activities planned by Lucy Rygelski as part of her Dorseyville Middle School Genius Hour Project.
Elizabeth Crookston (left) and Justine Bennett (right) volunteer to help the event planner Lucy Rygelski (center) filling eggs to be hidden at the Aspinwall Riverfront Egg hunt on March 18, 2018.
Karen Tippinz introduces 'Smokey,' one of six bunnies she brought for guests to hold and play with at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park Egg hunt.
Amy Scafuri brought crafts for children along with her 'Art Car ' to the Aspinwall Riverfront Park Egg hunt and spring celebration on March 18, 2018.
Updated 14 hours ago

An Easter egg hunt at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park drew hundreds of seekers on March 18.

Music, art and candy-filled eggs were part of the afternoon event.

The park has weekly events to draw residents from across the region to the riverfront. For a list, visit aspinwallriverfrontpark.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

