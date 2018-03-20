Learn to identify wild mushrooms at Fox Chapel classes, walks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fungi foragers can attend several local events in April hosted by the Western Pennsylvania Mushroom Club .

• Mushroom education day will be April 14 at Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel. Morning classes, suitable for beginners, will provide an introduction with a particular focus on Morels.

Afternoon sessions will include an introduction to mushroom cultivation and a workshop on how to use iNaturalist. Each session is $10.

A walk with a club member to identify local varieties will follow from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at nearby Salamander Park.

• The club's monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 17 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve, 614 Dorseyville Road, Fox Chapel. Mycologist La Monte Yarroll will explain the work of the North American Mycological Association and how citizen scientists can contribute.

The meeting is free and includes a mushroom display table staffed by expert identifiers.

• Afternoon mushroom walks will be at 1:30 and 3 p.m. April 21 at Frick Park. Mycologist Jim Tunney will meet participants at the Frick Environmental Center for the free events.

The club was created to promote the study and enjoyment of wild mushrooms. Activities include nine regular meetings, projects centered on mushrooms and 18 walks.

Cost to become a member is $15 per person and $20 for a family membership.

For more information or to register, visit wpamushroomclub.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.