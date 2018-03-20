Indiana Township will offer yard waste collection Wednesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Indiana Township residents can start their spring lawn cleaning on Wednesday.

The township's garbage contract allows residents to participate in a monthly yard waste collection to get rid of leaves in biodegradable bags, garden residue, shrubbery, twigs, brush and tree trimmings.

This month's pick-up will be March 21.

Grass clippings will not be accepted. Trimmings should not be longer than 48 inches and they have to be securely bundled in piles less than 40 pounds.

Leave the yard waste by the curb in a visible location so Waste Management drivers can see it.

The next collection will be April 18.

Residents who want to participate have to call the township at 412-767-5333.

