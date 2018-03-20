Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Heavy, slushy snowfall causes crashes, closings around region 
Fox Chapel

Indiana Township will offer yard waste collection Wednesday

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Indiana Township residents can get rid of yard waste on March 21. Many local communities are offering spring clean-up. Here, Gini Newell, a volunteer with the Level Green Lions Club, helps with leaf collection along Saunders Station Road in Monroeville.
Indiana Township residents can get rid of yard waste on March 21. Many local communities are offering spring clean-up. Here, Gini Newell, a volunteer with the Level Green Lions Club, helps with leaf collection along Saunders Station Road in Monroeville.

Updated 23 hours ago

Indiana Township residents can start their spring lawn cleaning on Wednesday.

The township's garbage contract allows residents to participate in a monthly yard waste collection to get rid of leaves in biodegradable bags, garden residue, shrubbery, twigs, brush and tree trimmings.

This month's pick-up will be March 21.

Grass clippings will not be accepted. Trimmings should not be longer than 48 inches and they have to be securely bundled in piles less than 40 pounds.

Leave the yard waste by the curb in a visible location so Waste Management drivers can see it.

The next collection will be April 18.

Residents who want to participate have to call the township at 412-767-5333.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me