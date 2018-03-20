Youth sluggers can compete at free Home Run Derby

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local youth athletes aspiring to be like New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge can show their stuff during the Pittsburgh North Optimist Foundation's Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby.

The free event is 3 to 5 p.m. April 14 at Emmerling Park, 152 Cove Run Road, Indiana Township.

The competition is a way for youngsters to showcase their hitting abilities with the chance of competing at the National Finals during MLB All-Star Week.

Boys and girls will be divided into 12U and 14U age divisions and will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. Champs from both age divisions will advance to the regional level.

The Optimist Foundation is a civic group focused on the empowerment of young people. It is one of 3,200 clubs worldwide.

The Pittsburgh North branch donates up to $20,000 each year to youth-related organizations like the Every Day Hero Program, Ray Schafer Boxing Club in Sharpsburg, Aspinwall Civic Association and Tickets for Kids in Blawnox.

For more information on the derby, visit pittsburghoptimist.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.