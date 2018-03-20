Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Youth sluggers can compete at free Home Run Derby

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
The Pittsburgh North Optimist Club will host a home run derby on April 14.
submitted
The Pittsburgh North Optimist Club will host a home run derby on April 14.

Updated 22 hours ago

Local youth athletes aspiring to be like New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge can show their stuff during the Pittsburgh North Optimist Foundation's Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby.

The free event is 3 to 5 p.m. April 14 at Emmerling Park, 152 Cove Run Road, Indiana Township.

The competition is a way for youngsters to showcase their hitting abilities with the chance of competing at the National Finals during MLB All-Star Week.

Boys and girls will be divided into 12U and 14U age divisions and will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. Champs from both age divisions will advance to the regional level.

The Optimist Foundation is a civic group focused on the empowerment of young people. It is one of 3,200 clubs worldwide.

The Pittsburgh North branch donates up to $20,000 each year to youth-related organizations like the Every Day Hero Program, Ray Schafer Boxing Club in Sharpsburg, Aspinwall Civic Association and Tickets for Kids in Blawnox.

For more information on the derby, visit pittsburghoptimist.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me