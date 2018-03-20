Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Audubon Society gets grant to promote use of native plants

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
White saxifrage (Saxifraga pensylvanica) has tiny white flowers and loves wet soil. The plant is for sale at the Audubon Center for Native Plants at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel.
Doug Oster | Tribune Review
Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania , headquartered at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel, has received an $8,000 grant from the Coleman and Susan Burke Center for Native Plants to support the use of flowers and shrubs that attract birds and provide them with proper nutrients.

Varieties like the Allegheny Service-Berry and the Alternate-Leaf Dogwood are better for birds than insect-proof species, and the grant will be used to promote the importance of native plants and to reduce real and perceived barriers to using them, spokesperson Rachel Handel said.

“Native plants provide food and shelter for birds and can beautify our outdoor spaces and communities, making them more resilient and enjoyable for people too,” she said.

Beechwood Farms has five miles of trails on its 134-acre sanctuary open to the public. Its mission is to connect people with birds, Handel said.

The grant will pay for an awareness campaign of workshops, municipal presentations and the launch of a new Certified Backyard Habitat program, she said.

Audubon at Beechwood's native plant nursery opens for the season on May 12. It will feature bundled plants for sale that attract Monarch Butterflies and hummingbirds.

The 1,200 square-foot facility provides dedicated space for propagation and education of native plants. The green building features straw-bale insulation, radiant floor heating and full-spectrum glass skylights. Handel said there is enough property behind the building to grow 20,000 native plants.

For a list of plants native to southwestern Pennsylvania visit aswp.org/pages/native-plant-nursery .

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

