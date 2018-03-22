'Fox Chapel's Got Talent' showcases 15 high school acts, follows reality TV format

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There will be no shortage of skill at this year's “Fox Chapel's Got Talent,” a showcase of high school superstars who sing, dance and play piano.

Students will vie for a top prize of $500 at the 7 p.m. show on April 19 in the high school auditorium. The event is open to the public.

Tickets cost $6 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens, and will be sold at the door, 611 Field Club Road, O'Hara.

The show follows the format of the reality TV series “America's Got Talent.” There will be 15 acts with 18 contestants performing on stage, and a panel of three judges will critique each act. They include recording artist Bryan Cole, vocalist Betty Rich and a surprise FCA student judge.

First prize is $500, second prize is $300 and third prize is $100.

Audience raffle prizes will include tickets to the FCAHS 2018 Prom, the FCAHS Homecoming and a temporary FCAHS student parking pass, along with restaurant gift cards.

Two four-hour recording sessions to Tonic Recording Studio will also be raffled.

Student acts are scheduled to include a vocal duet, an instrumental ensemble and two magic routines. Songs include several original compositions and well-known pieces like “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, “Prelude/Angry Young Man” by Billy Joel and “Burn” from Hamilton.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.