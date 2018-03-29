Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo gallery: More than just egg hunting at Blawnox Easter event

Jan Pakler | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Dannielle Faber, 3, finds eggs hidden in the hay at the Blawnox Easter egg hunt on March 25, 2018. Close to 100 attended the annual Easter event for kids.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Lexi Gardner, 11, sits on a American paint pony while being led around the Blawnox Community Park during the Easter egg hunt on March 25, 2018. Walking the horse is owner Sue Patrono.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Dylan Ferraro, 9, and Carter Novak, 7, paint sugar cookies with icing and sprinkles at the Blawnox Community Park on March 25, 2018 during the annual Easter egg hunt celebration.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Reyna Harper, 7, sits for a face painting done by volunteer Elaine Palmer at the Blawnox Community Park during the annual Easter egg hunt on March 25, 2018
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Damien DeSabetino, 6, asks for a Pikachu Pokemon balloon while attending the Blawnox Easter egg hunt with his family on March 25, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Close to 100 people attended the annual Easter egg hunt at the Blawnox Community Park on Sunday.

The event on Center Avenue had balloon animals, cookie decorating, face painting, pony rides and Easter games and crafts.

The spring celebration was sponsored by St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish and the Hoboken Presbyterian Church.

Jan Pakler is a freelance photographer.

