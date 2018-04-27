Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: 'Fox Chapel's Got Talent'

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, April 27, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Fox Chapel magician Noah Hertzman crosses the stage to accept his first place award at the Fox Chapel Talent Show on April 19, 2018. The show included 15 acts with raffles and prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second and $100 for third.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel student Nico Fennell performs 'Angry Young Man' by Billy Joel during the annual Fox Chapel's Got Talent Show on April 19, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's Got Talent Show guest judge Betty Rich gives feedback to students along with recording artist and judge Bryan Cole on April 19, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Ella Tramontina was third in the annual Fox Chapel's Got Talent Show for her vocal of 'Burn' from the Broadway musical 'Hamilton' by Lin Manuel Miranda on April 19, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Magician Noah Hertzman was the winner of the Fox Chapel Area High School talent show.

“Fox Chapel's Got Talent,” included 15 acts with prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second and $100 for third.

The show at the high school auditorium followed the format of the reality TV series “America's Got Talent,” with a panel of three judges critiquing each act. Judges included recording artist Bryan Cole and vocalist Betty Rich.

Acts included a vocal duet, an instrumental ensemble and two magic routines. Songs included several original compositions and well-known pieces like “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, “Prelude/Angry Young Man” by Billy Joel and “Burn” from Hamilton.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

