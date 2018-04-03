O'Hara residents invited to tonight's public safety meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

O'Hara residents are invited to a public safety presentation at 7 p.m. tonight during council's regular workshop.

Ron Stern from the state Department of Community and Economic Development will discuss a proposed regional police study that is beginning to take shape among Lower Valley municipalities.

Stern is a local government policy specialist with the Governor's Center for Local Government Services. He is a retired police officer.

Earlier this year, Sharpsburg Mayor Matt Rudzki spearheaded talks that focus on a regionalized police force. The discussions are in an initial phase and no action has been taken.

Jakubec said talks are centered on how to improve efficiencies and effectiveness of public safety.

Each of the six school district municipalities has been asked to participate in a free information-gathering study, conducted by the state, to compile information on police operations.

“If the township agrees to participate in the study, it will have to execute a standard DCED letter of intent,” she said. “That does not commit O'Hara to make any changes in our police department or to join any other communities in a joint police force.”

Jakubec said information gathered in the study would be valuable as council updates the township's 10-year comprehensive plan.

“O'Hara council and staff have always strived to provide the best services to our residents,” Township Manager Julie Jakubec said. Public safety is one of those important services. The Fox Chapel Area School District communities, through cooperation and mutual aid agreements, have always helped one another with the delivery of excellent public safety.”

Council meets in the municipal building, 325 Fox Chapel Road.

