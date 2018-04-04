Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Portion of Fox Chapel Road limited to one lane through mid-summer

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Road work is scheduled to begin April 5 on Fox Chapel Road.
Jan Pakler | for The Herald
Updated 19 hours ago

A portion of Fox Chapel Road will be limited to alternating lanes of traffic for the next four months.

Bridge replacement of the Squaw Run Bridge No. 3 that sits between Indian Hill Road and Squaw Run East is expected to begin Thursday.

Cost is about $2 million and includes work on three other nearby bridges, Allegheny County Public Works Director Stephen Shanley said.

The work is among projects that PennDOT is managing as part of Act 89, the transportation bill signed in 2014 to fund road projects and public transit.

The bridge has been marked structurally deficient.

“The bridge's superstructure is prestressed concrete non-composite adjacent plank beams, and one of the beams has exposed strands,” Shanley said.

Pugliano Construction Co., of Plum, landed the contract. Traffic near the Fox Chapel Golf Club will be controlled under a single alternating lane through July.

Other bridges targeted in the project include Aber's Creek No. 2, Girty's Run No. 10 and Pine Creek No. 7.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

