Aspinwall council appoints two members; accepts resignation of another

Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 7:03 a.m.
In a whirlwind series of action on Wednesday night, Aspinwall council accepted the surprise resignation of Jen Evashavik and appointed two new members to fill vacant seats.

David Borland and Jeff Harris will serve through December 2019. They take the place of Evashavik and Ann Marsico, who resigned earlier this year.

“I'm excited to get to work,” said Harris, a longtime volunteer with Aspinwall Baseball Association. A borough resident for 10 years, Harris also volunteers on the shade tree commission.

Borland, president of a Blawnox-based marketing firm, said he too is eager to serve the community. A board member for Foxwall EMS, Borland said safety is among his top priorities.

The pair were sworn in by Mayor Joe Noro.

Evashavik cited personal reasons for her resignation.

“Family needs have demanded more of my time,” she said, adding that it was becoming too much of a struggle to devote appropriate time to council business.

Evashavik has been a proponent of bringing a year-round dog park to the borough, and was successful in opening a temporary leash-free area at the borough's baseball fields. She hopes to remain active in borough activities, Evashavik said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

