Fox Chapel Area students excused from making up snow days

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area students will not have to make up any of the three school days missed because of inclement weather.

Classes were canceled on Jan. 5 because of frigid temperatures, Feb. 7 for snow and ice and March 21 for snow.

Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications, said FCA builds 182 days into the calendar when only 180 are required by state law.

The district applied for and was granted an exception from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the third missed day, she said.

“As of right now, the school year will end for students as originally scheduled with an early dismissal on June 8,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.