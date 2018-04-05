Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

School safety topic of upcoming Fox Chapel Area meeting

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Fox Chapel Area School District Superintendent Gene Freeman greets students on the first day of school in 2015.
Kristina Serafini | Trib Total Media
Fox Chapel Area School District Superintendent Gene Freeman greets students on the first day of school in 2015.

Updated 9 hours ago

Safety in the Fox Chapel Area School District will be the topic of an open meeting on April 16.

Administrators, local police chiefs and school resource officers will discuss training and programs that the district uses to keep students safe.

“School safety is always a timely topic.” Superintendent Gene Freeman said. “We want to share, as much as possible, with our parents and community on our school safety measures.”

Residents are invited to the meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 16 in the high school's large group instruction room.

Most recently, the district established confidential phone and email lines for people to report safety tips. To access them, call 412-696-1420 or find an email form at bit.ly/2GT8N1J.

Freeman urged families to report anything suspicious. That includes anything on school grounds, in the community or on social media.

Fox Chapel Area staff routinely reviews lockdown procedures, Freeman said, and they participate in active shooter response training.

There are school resource officers at the high school and Dorseyville Middle School, both of who also cover the elementaries.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me