School safety topic of upcoming Fox Chapel Area meeting

Safety in the Fox Chapel Area School District will be the topic of an open meeting on April 16.

Administrators, local police chiefs and school resource officers will discuss training and programs that the district uses to keep students safe.

“School safety is always a timely topic.” Superintendent Gene Freeman said. “We want to share, as much as possible, with our parents and community on our school safety measures.”

Residents are invited to the meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 16 in the high school's large group instruction room.

Most recently, the district established confidential phone and email lines for people to report safety tips. To access them, call 412-696-1420 or find an email form at bit.ly/2GT8N1J.

Freeman urged families to report anything suspicious. That includes anything on school grounds, in the community or on social media.

Fox Chapel Area staff routinely reviews lockdown procedures, Freeman said, and they participate in active shooter response training.

There are school resource officers at the high school and Dorseyville Middle School, both of who also cover the elementaries.

