Fox Chapel

Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch seeking new board members

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Members of the Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch board at last year's National Night Out event.
Mayabee Photography For the Tribune-Review
Members of the Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch board at last year's National Night Out event.

Updated 18 hours ago

Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch is seeking a treasurer and a fundraising chairperson.

Founded in 2010, the group works closely with the borough's police department to help prevent crime in Aspinwall. Members also focus on community outreach with programs that include monthly soup delivery to senior citizens or those that are sick.

Volunteers delivered homemade soup to 16 residents in March and hope to expand the roster in coming months, communications chairperson Sarah Shaffer said.

The board also will be seeking nominations for a new vice-president this fall when co-founder Tripp Clarke steps down, she said.

Clarke helped launch Green Streets, an annual spring clean-up, 13 years ago. The event is now hosted by Neighborhood Watch and is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon April 21.

Other events hosted by Neighborhood Watch will include a flower-planting event at Fountain Park on May 20 and its largest fundraiser, National Night Out, on August 7. In 2017, more than 1,000 people gathered at the borough's ball field to raise $16,000 that was split among the police department, Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department and Foxwall EMS.

Anyone interested in joining the board must be residents of Aspinwall and have clearances. Email Jenny Ellermeyer at aspinwallneighborhoodwatch@gmail.com.

For more, visit aspinwallneighbhoodwatch.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

