Sharpsburg, Aspinwall host spring clean-ups
Updated 10 hours ago
Volunteers are needed in Sharpsburg and Aspinwall to help spruce up each borough for spring.
Sharpsburg will celebrate Earth Day, April 22, with a community-wide clean-up.
Volunteers can meet at 9 a.m. at the borough building along Main Street. Gloves, safety vests and bags will be supplied.
Anyone interested in helping should wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Refreshments will be served at noon at 612 Main Street.
Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch will host its popular clean-up, Green Streets, from 10 a.m. to noon April 21.
The family-friendly event, in its 13th year, has grown into a successful event with volunteers collecting debris from throughout the borough. Bags will be distributed. For more, visit aspinwallneighborhoodwatch.com .
