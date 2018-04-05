Sharpsburg, Aspinwall host spring clean-ups

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Volunteers are needed in Sharpsburg and Aspinwall to help spruce up each borough for spring.

Sharpsburg will celebrate Earth Day, April 22, with a community-wide clean-up.

Volunteers can meet at 9 a.m. at the borough building along Main Street. Gloves, safety vests and bags will be supplied.

Anyone interested in helping should wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Refreshments will be served at noon at 612 Main Street.

Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch will host its popular clean-up, Green Streets, from 10 a.m. to noon April 21.

The family-friendly event, in its 13th year, has grown into a successful event with volunteers collecting debris from throughout the borough. Bags will be distributed. For more, visit aspinwallneighborhoodwatch.com .

