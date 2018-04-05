Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg, Aspinwall host spring clean-ups

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Aspinwall resident Joe Warren helps clean up the borough during a previous Green Streets event.
Jan Pakler | for The Herald
Aspinwall resident Joe Warren helps clean up the borough during a previous Green Streets event.

Updated 10 hours ago

Volunteers are needed in Sharpsburg and Aspinwall to help spruce up each borough for spring.

Sharpsburg will celebrate Earth Day, April 22, with a community-wide clean-up.

Volunteers can meet at 9 a.m. at the borough building along Main Street. Gloves, safety vests and bags will be supplied.

Anyone interested in helping should wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Refreshments will be served at noon at 612 Main Street.

Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch will host its popular clean-up, Green Streets, from 10 a.m. to noon April 21.

The family-friendly event, in its 13th year, has grown into a successful event with volunteers collecting debris from throughout the borough. Bags will be distributed. For more, visit aspinwallneighborhoodwatch.com .

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me