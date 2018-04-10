Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall council looking at safety of Eastern Avenue intersection

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
The Cornerstone Restaurant sits on the corner of Eastern Avenue and Freeport Road in Aspinwall.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Aspinwall council is exploring the idea of prohibiting left turns out of Eastern Avenue onto Freeport Road.

Councilman Trip Oliver suggested the move, saying that taking a “left onto Freeport is becoming dangerous.”

Members said the intersection is often jammed because of vehicles pulling in and out of the adjacent Sunoco and cars parked along the street to visit local restaurants.

Engineer Dan Martone is in talks with PennDOT about the requirements to change the turn. Freeport Road is owned by the state.

“The borough would be required to get PennDOT approval because the turn would impact Freeport Road,” Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

“At this point we are in the investigation stage.”

It is likely that engineers would need to conduct a traffic study to determine any site distance issues and the impact of a no-left turn designation. If the study warranted the move and borough received PennDOT approval, council would have to vote on it, O'Malley said.

The number of traffic accidents at the intersection was not immediately available from borough police.

Council meets next at 7 p.m. April 11 in the municipal building, 217 Commercial Avenue.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

