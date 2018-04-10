Fox Chapel road work underway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Motorists in Fox Chapel might encounter traffic limitations through May while the public works crew installs road drains and basins prior to the borough's summer paving program.

“They are out working now and contractors will be replacing sanitary sewer lines soon,” Manager Gary Koehler said.

Targeted roads include Guyasuta, Pasadena North, Grandview North, Pasadena South, Fair Oaks, Chapel Hill, Riverview Terrace, White Fawn, Woodcock and Wynnwood.

Crews are installing underdrains, and repairing or replacing catch basins, manholes and sewers.

“The borough hopes to install drainage and rebuild as many of the roads as the budget permits,” Koehler said.

The 2018 paving budget is $1.3 million.

Koehler said other roads could be added based on deterioration in the last few months. He is waiting for an engineer's report to determine the final list.

Koehler reminded people to follow posted speed limits and be aware of temporary barricades.

Paving is scheduled to begin this summer. Fox Chapel will once again bid its paving contract with neighboring communities to save money.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.