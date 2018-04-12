Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area explores later start times

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Fox Chapel Area High School
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area High School



Fox Chapel Area School District is wading into the national discussion of later start times for students, seeking data on the impact of extra sleep and evaluating cost for more buses.

District Forum is hosting a panel of experts to discuss the move at 7 p.m. April 24. The meeting is open to the public.

Conversations are in the initial phase but the district already has conducted a bell study with results available online at fcasd.edu.

Data includes results of altering start times and shifting bus runs between the four elementary schools, Dorseyville Middle School and the high school. Results demand an additional six to 26 buses, depending on varying start times.

High school students currently start their school day at 7:30 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that middle and high schools start closer to 8:30 a.m. , along with 8.5 to 9.5 hours of sleep each night for adolescents. Studies show that getting more sleep could have a positive impact on teens' academic performance.

Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications, said leaders have not identified possible start times and no decisions have been made yet. She does not anticipate that later start times, if implemented, would begin until after the 2018-19 school year.

“The bell study includes six options,” Berzonski said. “The study does not consider the joint partnerships between private, parochial and school district routes which could add significant additional buses to the fleet.”

Adding buses means extra expenses for the school district and its taxpayers.

District Forum spokeswoman Sandy Garcia-Tunon noted that several regional districts, like Peters Township and Seneca Valley, will start high school later when the new school year starts in the fall.

North Allegheny School Board also is considering the adjustment but tabled the issue until further studies are done on buses and cost.

“Members of the Fox Chapel community have indicated an interest in knowing more about the start school later movement so District Forum is taking the lead on educating our parents and residents on the benefits, as well as some of the stumbling blocks we may encounter,” Garcia-Tunon said.

The District Forum panel includes:

• Peter Franzen, assistant professor of psychiatry at UPMC, with expertise in sleep disorders.

• Hiren Muzumdar, associate professor at UPMC and director of the Pediatric Sleep Evaluation Center.

• Jennifer Romero, pediatrician.

• Michael O'Brien, district athletic director.

• Daniel Breitkreutz, district director of ancillary services.

• Elizabeth Rambeau, western PA leader of Start School Later.

“I think it is important that people attend the event because this is an idea that is growing in popularity,” Garcia-Tunon said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

