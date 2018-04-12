Aspinwall presentation educates public on active shooter situtations
Updated 4 hours ago
Aspinwall Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Marsh believes his upcoming safety presentation might leave people uneasy but said it's better than being ill-prepared.
Marsh will host an active shooter presentation at 7 p.m. April 23 at the American Legion, 233 Commercial Avenue. The event is free.
“While we do not expect an incident like that to hit our town, it is our job in emergency management to lessen any impact should it happen,” Marsh said.
The event is in conjunction with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Jason Tarap will demonstrate what bystanders can do to minimize danger in an active shooter situation.
“With the most recent events happening at schools and other locations, we believe this will be helpful,” Marsh said. “Deputy Tarap is a very dynamic speaker and his presentation will stick with you awhile.”
To register, email Marsh at aspinwallem@gmail.com.
Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.