Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy's Nick Lauer earns Carson scholarship

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, April 13, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Shady Side Academy student Nick Lauer earned a Carson scholarship.

Updated 15 hours ago

Shady Side Academy junior Nick Lauer was named a 2018 Carson Scholar, earning a $1,000 college scholarship during an April 7 Heinz Field ceremony.

The Fox Chapel resident is among 50 from western Pennsylvania to earn the recognition.

The Carson Scholars Fund is a nonprofit founded in 1994 by pediatric neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who currently serves as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The program has doled out more than 7,300 scholarships since 1996.

This year, there were 501 students across the country to earn the $1,000 scholarship. Winners are judged on academics and community service. Carson Scholars must have a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Only one student can be nominated per school.

At Shady Side Academy, Lauer won the freshman physics award and his photography has earned eight Regional Scholastic Art Awards, including two gold keys, five silver keys and one honorable mention.

He is a two-sport athlete, helping the boys soccer team to a WPIAL title last fall and winning a WPIAL gold medal as part of 200-meter freestyle relay team in swimming.

He qualified for the PIAA Swimming Championships in 2017 and 2018.

Lauer's community service includes organizing a coat drive to benefit North Hills Community Outreach and participating in the Chiapas Club which raises money to support children's education in Chiapas, Mexico.

Earlier this year, Lauer was selected to receive the Parkin Fellowship through which he will travel to Chile this summer to help teach English to underprivileged children.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

