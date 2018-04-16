Principal Mark Grgurich of Christ the Divine earns Golden Apple

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy Principal Mark Grgurich is quick to deflect his success at the Aspinwall school to the tight-knit group of staff and students.

As head of the private elementary school along Brilliant Avenue, Grgurich has ushered in a transformation that includes building upgrades and improved technology with two new media centers. But, he said he is bolstered by a hardworking faculty and supportive families.

After four years, Grgurich has earned notice from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh which last week revealed him as the recipient of the Golden Apple Principal's Award.

“I am honored and humbled,” the Baldwin resident said.

“It is my privilege to serve as principal and I'm proud of what we have all accomplished.”

Founded in 1992, the Golden Apple program honors 10 educators each year for excellence in school, community service and commitment to the church. Honorees will celebrate with Bishop David Zubik during a dinner on May 29.

The Rev. Jim Torquato, pastor at St. Scholastica, said Grgurich deserves the honor, calling him tireless and dedicated after 30 years as a Catholic school educator.

“Mark is a tremendous educational leader and a devoted Catholic Christian,” Torquato said.

“He has a close connection to our students and their parents and sincerely shares our Catholic Christian faith with them each day by being involved in every classroom and program of CDTCA.”

A Duquesne University graduate, Grgurich's first teaching job was at Clairton Central Catholic. He completed Duquesne's Doctoral Program in Instructional Technology and said technology in the classroom is vital for student success.

He has worked to institute whiteboards in every classroom and Google Chromebooks for all middle schoolers. Torquato said the support of parish communities has enabled Grgurich to pursue his desire to make education, environment, technology and athletics at the regional school first-rate and continually progressive.

Grgurich is the third CDTCA educator to be honored with the Golden Apple Award, following kindergarten Teacher Marylou Colaizzi in 2011 and science Teacher Christine Salvi in 2016.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.