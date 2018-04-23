Earth Day spurs massive litter collection in Sharpsburg
Earth Day was a success in Sharpsburg.
More than 80 volunteers stuffed 120 garbage bags with litter during a morning clean-up, according to Mayor Matt Rudzki.
The garbage collected from streets and parks weighed more than 2,400 pounds.
“Sharpsburg thanks you,” Rudzki said.
Among those who spent the sunny morning picking up trash were members of Kerr Elementary Girl Scouts, Fox Chapel Area High School National Honor Society and Interact Club, the Wounded Warrior Project, Region 3 Team Rubicon, the Pennsylvania State Defense Force, Sharpsburg Neighborhood Organization, Sharpsburg Environmental Advisory Council, Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church and Ketchup City Creative. Borough council members Matthew Brudnok, Brittany Reno and Jonathan Jaso also volunteered.
