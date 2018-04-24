Aspinwall Riverfront Park earns top honor from state

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall Riverfront Park on Monday earned a top award from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for efforts connecting people to nature.

The Green Park Award recognizes excellence in integrating sustainable practices. Here, the park won for its commitment to water quality and environmental stewardship.

“I think we may be only the second park in the whole county to receive this so it's a really nice honor,” said Susan Crookston, park executive director.

Situated along the Allegheny River, the 10-acre park was transformed from a brownfield site and marina originally sold for commercial development but saved by public effort to create recreation and open space.

The theme of the park is water and how it shapes everyday life. Since its inception, wetlands have been built to capture run-off; rain gardens and porous asphalt were installed to handle storm water. There is public access to the river where the bank was replanted to help with erosion.

At Aspinwall Riverfront Park, local schools use the park and amphitheater for outdoor learning. A $600,000 welcome center that opened in 2017 also is used for classes and events. An abundance of native plants provide improved habitat and require low maintenance that is handled by garden clubs and volunteers.

In 2017, the park received the Pittsburgh Placemaking Healthy Place Award and the American Planning Association Great Place Award.

Green Park Award applications are evaluated on site design, water conservation, natural landscaping and environmental stewardship.

Crookston and park board members received a plaque and a native tree to plant on site.

Clem Macrone Park in Delaware County also was selected for the honor.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.