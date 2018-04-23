Fox Chapel Area among best for music education

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the seventh consecutive year, Fox Chapel Area School District has been named among the “Best Communities for Music Education.”

The district is one of 82 from across the state chosen for the honor through a program sponsored by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. The program celebrates districts that demonstrate committment and achievement in providing music access and education to all students.

In total, there were 583 school districts selected across the country.

To qualify, Fox Chapel Area fulfilled a survey on funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

Research continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music, according to the foundation, a nonprofit supported in part by 10,300 members.

At Fox Chapel Area, students have many musical outlets to choose from, including concert choir, marching band, madrigal singers and vulpes cantantes.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.