Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg art exhibits kick off with autistic painter Sheryl Yeager

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg will have an art exhibit by Sheryl Yeager beginning May 4.
submitted
Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg will have an art exhibit by Sheryl Yeager beginning May 4.
Art by Sheryl Yeager will be shown at Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg.
submitted
Art by Sheryl Yeager will be shown at Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg.

Updated 8 hours ago

Roots of Faith Ministry in Sharpsburg is launching a new series of art exhibits beginning May 4.

The inaugural show features autistic artist Sheryl Yeager, a pastel painter.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 800 Main Street.

“Art helps me cope with difficult, emotional pain and the stress of everyday life,” said Yeager, of Greentree.

Yeager has been painting for about 15 years, finding that pastels appeal most to her because of the bright colors.

“Art has allowed me to be one with God and nature, so I can express myself freely,” she said.

“I make animals because they are not judgmental.”

Kathleen Lipinski, director of outreach at Roots, said she envisioned the series as a way to provide art access to the public. The events will be directed in collaboration with Pamela Bruno Fine Painting and Design of Sharpsburg.

“The gallery is a warm and well-lit space that is easily accessible to the public,” Bruno said.

For hours, contact kathleen.lipinski@faithfoxchapel.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me