Sharpsburg art exhibits kick off with autistic painter Sheryl Yeager

Roots of Faith Ministry in Sharpsburg is launching a new series of art exhibits beginning May 4.

The inaugural show features autistic artist Sheryl Yeager, a pastel painter.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 800 Main Street.

“Art helps me cope with difficult, emotional pain and the stress of everyday life,” said Yeager, of Greentree.

Yeager has been painting for about 15 years, finding that pastels appeal most to her because of the bright colors.

“Art has allowed me to be one with God and nature, so I can express myself freely,” she said.

“I make animals because they are not judgmental.”

Kathleen Lipinski, director of outreach at Roots, said she envisioned the series as a way to provide art access to the public. The events will be directed in collaboration with Pamela Bruno Fine Painting and Design of Sharpsburg.

“The gallery is a warm and well-lit space that is easily accessible to the public,” Bruno said.

For hours, contact kathleen.lipinski@faithfoxchapel.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.