Army Corps hosts water safety summit at Aspinwall Riverfront Park

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will demonstrate a water rescue on Friday at Aspinwall Riverfront Park as part of its 2018 safety summit, “Saving Lives Through Awareness.”

The event will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the park adjacent to Freeport Road. It will also be streamed live on Facebook.

With an uptick in paddlers hitting the river this spring, the summit aims to build a coalition of people with similar goals of increasing water safety. Local, state and federal agents will provide practical information that people can use to keep themselves safe, organizers said.

The theme, “Barges, Paddlers and Dams,” will focus on concerns related to the increasingly congested waterways and fixed-crest dams that can be a hazard for people who are unaware of them.

Army Corps Public Affairs Officer Jeff Hawk said too many people enter the water with little knowledge of how they can keep themselves safe, the hazards that exist and the ways to avoid them.

The safety summit seeks to gather ideas, identify actions and gain commitments for implementing safety initiatives.

Presenters include the Army Corps, state fish and boat commission, Allegheny County swift water team, Pittsburgh River Rescue, Waterways Association of Pittsburgh, Venture Outdoors and Port of Pittsburgh Commission.

The water rescue demonstration will be performed as long as the weather cooperates.

Aspinwall Riverfront Park is at 285 River Ave.

