Fox Chapel Area choirs dominate Washington, D.C. music festival
Updated 13 hours ago
Fox Chapel Area High School choirs dominated the WorldStrides OnStage Music Festival in Washington, D.C. with the concert choir, vulpes cantantes and the madrigal singers each winning gold in their respective categories — and the madrigal singers receiving an award for being the overall highest scoring ensemble at the competition.
There were about 15 high school choral groups from California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania competing at the festival April 13-15 at the National City Christian Church.
All three of the district ensembles received an Adjudicator Award for receiving a score of 95 or above out of 100.
As part of the trip, the choirs participated in a clinic with the U.S. Army Chorus and the U.S. Army Voices at Fort Myer.
The Fox Chapel Area choirs are directed by teacher Ben Murray.
Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.