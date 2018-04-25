Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area's Lauren Copeland brings home award for pottery

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Fox Chapel Area student Lauren Copeland won an award for her pottery.

Fox Chapel Area High School junior Lauren Copeland won an Award of Excellence for her pottery skills.

Copeland won $50 for her piece, “Obvara Raku,” which competed against 70 other pieces at the 2018 Pittsburgh Area High School Students' Ceramic Exhibition.

Gary “Greeny” Greenburg, an assistant professor of art at Clarion University, judged the event.

The exhibit runs through May 3 at Clay Place at Standard, a space in Carnegie's industrial zone. Clay Place puts the spotlight on local and national artists, from students to professionals.

Copeland's teacher at FCA is Joan Marangoni.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

